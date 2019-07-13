Reports: Manchester United set £180million price tag on superstar as Real Madrid move looms

La Liga giants Real Madrid will now have to pay Manchester United a sum of £180million to sign Paul Pogba, after the Premier League giants reportedly raised his valuation by around £30million following agent Mino Raiola’s comments.

Pogba’s earlier valuation was somewhere around £150million, but United were not so keen to offload him as the midfielder is reportedly a very important part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the new season. This led to his agent Mino Raiola slamming the club, for not honouring his wish to leave the side and join up with Real Madrid this summer.

Daily Star reports that this has led to Manchester United raising Pogba’s asking price to £180million, which is nearly a hundred million pounds more than what they paid Juventus in 2016 for signing the Frenchman back then.

Pogba arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 for a fee of £89million, also making him the most expensive footballer of the world until Neymar Jr. completed his £198million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain.

The 2018 World Cup-winning midfielder did not have a satisfactory campaign in the 2018-19 season as his form dipped severely a number of times during the year. Manchester United eventually finished at a lowly sixth spot in the Premier League and as a result, also failed to attain Champions League qualification for the new 2019-20 season.

Despite so, Solskjaer was keen to build his squad around the 26-year-old in the new season, in a bid to challenge more strongly for the Premier League title – according to the English news agency.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are also in search of a midfielder after they reportedly transfer-listed the likes of Isco and Toni Kroos on the basis of a poor showing in the 2018-19 season. Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has also publicly expressed his interest in signing Paul Pogba, who he said is a “wonderful player” in an interview in June.