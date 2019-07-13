Reports: Real Madrid to make timely swoop for PSG superstar after Antoine Griezmann joins Barcelona

Barcelona have already secured the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, and it appears that Real Madrid are trying their level best to stop the Blaugrana from getting more top talent.

Diario Gol are reporting that Real President Florentino Perez is set to meet with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al Khelaifi to discuss the situation surrounding Neymar Jr, arguably the club’s biggest star.

It was reported that the Brazilian was desperate to rejoin Barcelona, his former employers, this summer, but the signing of Antoine Griezmann appears to have thrown those plans awry for now.

To stop the Catalans from moving forward with yet another blockbuster deal, the report suggests that the Presidential duo could be meeting to hatch a plan to stop that from happening, while also discussing future prospects of business.

The report also says that among those present in the meeting could be Neymar’s own father, who wants the future of his son sorted out at the earliest, during a turbulent spell in the forward’s career.

Reportedly, neither PSG nor Real Madrid want Neymar to end up back at Barca, and will do their utmost best to ensure he goes anywhere but the Nou Camp this summer.