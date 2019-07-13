Juventus loan Romero back to Genoa after securing €26m deal

Cristian Romero has agreed a five-year contract with Juventus, but will spend the first season back at former club Genoa on loan.

Juventus have completed the €26million signing of Genoa defender Cristian Romero and loaned the 21-year-old back to the Rossoblu.

A deal for Romero looked to be edging closer when Juve confirmed he was to have a medical on Tuesday, and he signed a five-year contract three days later.

The former Argentina Under-20 international only joined Genoa from boyhood club Belgrano last year for a reported €1.7m, but in his 27 Serie A appearances he sufficiently impressed to earn a big move.

He becomes the second young centre-back after Merih Demiral – also 21 – to sign for Juve during this transfer window, but Romero will return to Genoa in a season-long loan.

A Juve statement read: “Juventus announces that the agreement with Genoa for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Cristian Romero has been finalised for a consideration of €26million payable in three financial years.

“Juventus and the player have signed a five-year contract of employment until June 30, 2024.

“At the same time, Juventus has reached an agreement with Genoa for the free loan until June 30, 2020 of the registration rights of the same player and bonuses of up to €5.3m will be paid to Genoa on achieving specific sports performances.”

Juve are also expected to soon complete the signing of highly rated Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, as they continue to prepare for a future without the ageing Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.