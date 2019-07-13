Sheffield United break club transfer record again for Robinson

A reported £8million fee has been paid to Preston North End by Sheffield United to snap up Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson.

Sheffield United have broken the club’s transfer record to land striker Callum Robinson from Preston North End.

The Blades are reported to have spent £8million on the Republic of Ireland international, who has signed a four-year deal.

It is the second time this month United have paid out a club record fee ahead of their Premier League return.

Luke Freeman joined from Queens Park Rangers for a reported £5m, while manager Chris Wilder has also agreed a new contract.

Our third signing of the summer pic.twitter.com/VSh5Tv8Kw2 — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) July 12, 2019

“Callum fits into our structure perfectly as we look to Championship players who we feel can be successful at Premier League level,” Wilder said of 24-year-old Robinson.

“Callum is someone who was on our radar a number of years ago and he has progressed how we thought he would and hopefully there is plenty more to come.

“I feel Callum is a great age and what we have paid represents great value in the current market.”

Robinson hit 12 goals in 27 Championship appearances for PNE last term.