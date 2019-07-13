Former Man City midfielder Fernando continues Sevilla transformation

Two years after leaving Manchester City, Fernando is back in one of Europe’s big five leagues, having signed a three-year deal at Sevilla.

Sevilla’s busy transfer window has continued with the permanent signing of former Manchester City midfielder Fernando from Galatasaray.

Fernando spent two years in Istanbul after being discarded by City and the 31-year-old will reportedly cost Sevilla €4.5million, signing a three-year contract.

According to reports, Galatasaray were reticent to sell the Brazilian, but ultimately caved after Sevilla sporting director Monchi met the midfielder’s agent Jorge Mendes, with the Turkish giants said to have reportedly owed Fernando part of his salary.

Fernando is the eighth new face to arrive at Sevilla in a busy transfer window, following Munas Dabbur, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Lucas Ocampos, Joan Jordan, Luuk de Jong and Sergio Reguilon, while Maximilian Wober’s loan from Ajax also became permanent.

There are likely to be further arrivals as well, while Sergio Rico, Sergi Gomez, Simon Kjaer, Joris Gnagnon, Guilherme Arana, Sebastien Corchia, Roque Mesa, Aleix Vidal, Ibrahim Amadou and Nolito could be sold.

Sevilla finished sixth in LaLiga last term, qualifying for the Europa League, a competition they have won a record five times.