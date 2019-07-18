BREAKING: Juventus confirm signing of Matthijs de Ligt from AFC Ajax

Matthijs de Ligt has been the most sought after player in this transfer window. The Ajax captain was chased by a horde of Europe’s top clubs, including the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain. However, he has finally put his future to rest after signing for Serie A champions, Juventus.

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from AFC Ajax, after beating several clubs for his signature. The defender cost the Bianconeri a reported fee of €75 Million plus bonuses signs a 5-year deal which will run on until June 30, 2024.

Juventus have strengthened their backline by signing Netherlands youngster Matthijs de Ligt. The 19-year-old broke through the Ajax first team aged just sixteen and even made his international debut one year later.

De Ligt established himself as a key member of the Ajax squad during the 2016/17 season. He made his debut in September 2016 and just eight months later, he was lining up in a European final against Manchester United.

De Ligt became a regular for Ajax following the sale of Davinson Sanchez to Tottenham Hotspur. Shortly after, he was handed the captain’s armband following an injury to captain Joel Veltman.

In February 2019, the Dutchman became the youngster captain to take his side into a UEFA Champions League knockout stage match. He helped his side beat the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus, reaching the semi-finals in the process.

He will now link up with his new teammates for pre-season.