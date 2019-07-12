BREAKING: Barcelona sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona have been slow in the 2019 summer transfer window. While their rivals Real Madrid have signed five new players, Barcelona themselves signed only two. But now, the Blaugrana have sent out a real statement of intent by completing their third signing of the summer- Antoine Griezmann!

Barcelona Football Club has confirmed the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. The transfer was made official after the player’s release clause was paid in full earlier today. As a result, the Frenchman has now moved to Camp Nou, becoming Barcelona’s third signing of the summer.

The Spanish side announced his arrival via Twitter:

You were waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/vVR0Prmy0b — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019

Griezmann moves to Barcelona for a reported fee of €120 Million – his release clause. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has signed a five-year contract with the club, running on until 2024. Furthermore, his release clause has been set at €800 Million.

The France international moves to his third club in La Liga, following stints at Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, he also becomes the second most expensive French star in the history of football behind Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid already have signed the replacement for their departing Frenchman in the form of Joao Felix. The Portugal international was brought in from SL Benfica earlier this month for a fee of €126 Million.