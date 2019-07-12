Antoine Griezmann will look to complete his Barcelona move in the coming days, with the details of the transfer becoming public. And the deal edged even closer towards completion with the Frenchman’s representatives depositing the release clause amount at La Liga headquarters.

Barcelona will sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid – this much has been known to football fans for weeks. And that move could be completed in the coming days with the full release clause being submitted at La Liga’s offices.

Griezmann’s representatives were spotted entering the Spanish Football League headquarters with what was seemingly the release clause amount.

Here’s a clip of the incident courtesy of BT Times:

📹 | Griezmann's lawyer with the release clause amount.💸💰 pic.twitter.com/Iu4NLq82oS — BT Media (@BTClips) July 12, 2019

Barcelona are expected to pay €120 Million to relieve the French World Cup winner from his Atletico Madrid contract. He is then expected to sign his contract at Camp Nou before the official unveiling.

Griezmann will become Barcelona’s third signing of the summer, following Frenkie de Jong and Neto. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have let several players leave as well, including Jasper Cillessen, Denis Suarez, and Andre Gomes.