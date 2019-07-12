Atletico Madrid are going through a massive rebuilding phase at the moment. The Rojiblancos have lost their entire spine and have brought in fresh blood to steer them through a tough period. They have already asked Real Madrid for help in the form of Marcos Llorente and are now set to do it again!

According to AS, Atletico Madrid are working on a deal to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid. The Colombian was heavily linked with a move to Serie A side Napoli but the talks between the two clubs have seemingly stalled, allowing Atletico to make a move for the player.

The report suggests that Napoli are insisting on taking Rodriguez on a loan deal first before signing the player on a permanent transfer. However, Real Madrid are not willing to budge from their position and are demanding a straight cash deal worth €42 Million.

While the Serie A side contemplates whether or not to move for the Colombian, Atletico Madrid are waiting in the wings. The Rojiblancos are ready to pay the full asking price for Rodriguez and make him their eighth signing of the summer.

If the transfer does go through, Rodriguez will become the second player to cross the Madrid divide this summer, following Marcos Llorente.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Only one thing is certain in this saga, that Rodriguez won’t be a Real Madrid player after the transfer window is shut. Although where exactly he ends up is a mystery which only he himself can solve.