Barcelona star decreases €50 million in valuation after disastrous 2018-19 season

It has been reported that FC Barcelona ace Philippe Coutinho who was rated at €140million in July 2018, is currently valued only at €90million – a sharp €50million drop in valuation over the course of just one season.

According to Transfermarkt, the Brazilian attacker who had a good FIFA World Cup campaign in 2018, arrived at Barcelona for the new season with his all-time best valuation of €140million. He started the 2018-19 season well and at one point in October, it rose to €150million.

But since then, his value started dipping and by February 2019, it had already dropped down to just €140million. And as per the latest valuation, Coutinho is rated at €90million – quite a paltry sum when taking into account his previous market values.

The 27-year-old joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 for a fee of €145million. Since then, he has played 76 matches for the Catalan giants and has also scored 21 goals and made 11 assists.

But 54 of those appearances came in the 2018-19 season, during when he could score only 11 goals and 5 assists – very average numbers when compared with his figures for Barcelona in 2017-18 (22 matches, 10 goals, 6 assists).

The Blaugrana finished the La Liga as winners, but got eliminated from the Champions League semi-finals in a humiliating fashion.

They had won 3-0 in the first leg against Liverpool and also looked well set to enter the final, but Liverpool completed a terrific turnaround to win the second leg 4-0 and advance to the final on an aggregate score of 4-3. Coutinho’s failure was widely regarded as one of the reasons why Barcelona flopped in the match that led to their untimely exit from the tournament.

Apart from Coutinho, the likes of Sergio Busquets (€75million to €50million), Samuel Umtiti (€70million to €45million) and Ivan Rakitic (€65million to €40million) are a few other Barcelona stars who have found their respective valuations reduced over the course of the last season.