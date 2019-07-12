Reports: Manchester United set Inter Milan take it or leave it ultimatum after Romelu Lukaku crunch talks

Premier League giants Manchester United have apparently asked Inter Milan to pay them £75million in a “take it or leave it” deal for star attacker Romelu Lukaku.

The deal has reportedly been tabled after Piero Ausilio the Sporting Director of Inter Milan, held talks with Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward at the Premier League club’s offices in central London. According to various sources, Inter’s new manager Antonio Conte had made it clear he wants the 26-year-old to be his main choice for the striker role next season.

Meanwhile, it is The Sun that reports that United have established that they have no intentions to budge on the £75million, which they believe the Belgium star is worth.

As we speak, Lukaku and co. are training in Australia, ahead of Manchester United’s pre-season friendly with Perth Glory on Saturday.

The Sun also understands that Lukaku has made it clear to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, that he wants to move to the Nerazzurri this summer, after the Norwegian seemingly snubbed him from his team more often than not.

Previously, it was reported that the Italians were ready to offer around £70million for the striker, albeit over a time period of two seasons – £10million right now, £30million in 2020 and another £30million in 2021 – rather than making instant payment.

The bid was made so that Inter Milan can effectively balance their Financial Fair Play (FFP) books.

Though it appears that Manchester United are fine with the Serie A club splitting their costs, they have now demanded five million pounds more than what the latter are ready to offer, as per the latest reports mentioned above.