Reports: Manchester United want Paul Pogba to agree to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer arrangement

Word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba to stay at the club for another season, before choosing to leave next summer. Manchester United had previously done the same with Cristiano Ronaldo, who then moved to Real Madrid a year later.

It is The Sun that reports that Solskjaer asked Pogba to stay on for another year, as the Norwegian wanted him to be a part of the rebuilding process that he has planned for Manchester United this season.

In 2008, the Red Devils employed the same method with Cristiano Ronaldo who wanted to leave the club and join Real Madrid. Eventually, Ronaldo agreed to stay on for another year, after which he moved to the La Liga giants at the beginning of the 2009-10 season.

Based on other reports, it is being estimated that Pogba will actually have to stay at United this season, as both Real Madrid and Juventus – the top two clubs interested in signing him – may not be able to afford him this summer.

Manchester Evening News claims that Pogba’s asking price is a whopping €180milllion at the moment – which is why both Madrid and Juventus are unable to afford him at the moment.

Los Blancos have already used up over €300million of their transfer budget to sign the likes of Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Eder Miliato, Rodrygo Goes and Takefusa Kubo. Juventus, meanwhile, are looking at options to improve their attack and defence and have currently prioritized those over a revamp in midfield.

Both Pogba and the interested clubs are yet to make a final decision regarding his transfer, but one can expect that to happen quite soon now.