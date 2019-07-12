Barcelona pull off last minute hijack of PSG’s transfer of English wonderkid after he’s had his medical

La Liga giants FC Barcelona recently announced the signing of English wonderkid Louie Barry from West Bromwich Albion. The 16-year-old striker is expected to join the Barcelona U-19 team first, where he will have to rise through the ranks to make it into the senior team.

Take a look at Barcelona’s academy La Masia’s Twitter announcement right here:

🔵🔴📝 Louie Barry se incorpora al Barça. 🇬🇧 El delantero inglés, de 16 años, llega procedente del West Bromwich Albion y jugará en el Juvenil A. 👉 https://t.co/CEqlwceyQT 👍 Welcome to Barça Louie!#FCBMasia #ForçaBarça🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/cF0He0ar6n — FC Barcelona – Masia (@FCBmasia) July 11, 2019

According to reports in The Guardian, Louie Barry apparently had his medical with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) before the Catalans stepped in at the very last minute and hijacked his move, reportedly convincing him to join the ranks at La Masia, the club’s famed academy.

The talented young striker who turned 16 just this June, signed a three-year deal with the Spanish club until 2022 and will play for their Under-19 team. Meanwhile, English side West Brom who previously owned the youngster, is expected to receive a fee of £235,000 as part of the transfer move.

“Louie Barry is an international with the English Under-16 team, for whom he has played nine games and scored seven goals,” read the official statement released by Barcelona. “In the next season, he will be a part of Barca’s Under-19 squad.”

In the 2018-19 season, Barry made 16 appearances for West Brom’s U-18 team and finished his campaign with four goals and three assists.