Reports: Manchester United taken aback after club demands £50 million for youngster with just 9 league games

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United have been left surprised at Newcastle United’s £50million valuation of their prime summer-transfer target, Sean Longstaff. The youngster has played only nine top-flight league games in his career so far.

It is The Telegraph that reports that the Magpies have quoted a £50million asking price for the 21-year-old central midfielder, after learning about Manchester United’s interest in him.

Apparently, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a fan of the young star and wants him to sign for the club where his role will be to fill the void that would be created by Paul Pogba’s potential departure to La Liga giants Real Madrid ahead of the new season.

But Newcastle’s demands have stunned the Red Devils and as of right now, it is unsure as to whether they will continue to express interest in the England-born player.

The Telegraph further reports that Ed Woodward the executive vice-chairman of Manchester United, is understood to have contacted Lee Charnley the managing director of Newcastle United, to ask about Longstaff – only to be told he will cost £50million.

According to the English news agency, United are currently not ready to pay that big a transfer fee for the midfielder, as they currently value him at around £20million only.

Longstaff made his Premier League debut in December 2018 and has played a total of 26 matches so far across various competitions. He finished his 2018-19 campaign with three goals and six assists for the Magpies.