Liverpool are not set for a blockbusting assault on the close-season transfer market, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp spent big during 2018, with new recruits Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Fabinho making key contributions to their 2018-19 Champions League triumph.

A 97-point haul as runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League underlined Liverpool’s remarkable consistency, while players returning from injury provide additional options that mean involvement in an increasingly inflated market does not feel like a necessity to the manager.

“We brought [new players] in already, only you don’t realise it,” he told reporters after Thursday’s 6-0 friendly win at Tranmere Rovers.

“Rhian Brewster, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain [who] didn’t play last year, all the young boys. They are all new players for us, that’s all good.

“The transfer market is open until August 8. The whole of Europe had the idea to close the transfer window early and the only country that did it was then England, so we close it now three weeks before all the others.

“We will see what we do but I don’t think it will be the biggest transfer window of all time.”

Brewster scored twice at Prenton Park, where Nathaniel Clyne and Divock Origi were also on target as Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana accompanied James Milner in a starting midfield three.

Klopp enjoyed a confident performance from his players – something he acknowledged could be one of many enjoyable by-products from their triumphant outing in Madrid last month.

“We won it five weeks ago and I had a wonderful summer, the best summer I ever had because people didn’t say when they wanted a picture with me, ‘I’m so sorry for you’, which they usually did in the last five years,” he added.

“It was much better and for the players it was the same. But now we are here.

“Yes, we made the next step. It looked tonight like they were all really confident, I liked the game a lot.

“Maybe it has a little bit to do with winning the Champions League but during the season we have to go for winning something new and cannot always look back.”