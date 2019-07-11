Reports: Why Arsenal star refused to join club on US pre season tour

Arsenal star Laurent Koscielny shocked football fans after he refused to join his teammates on the club’s tour to United States (US), and the reason has now been revealed.

The Guardian report that Koscielny is distraught with the Gunners for triggering his one-year release clause that would keep him at the Emirates Stadium till next summer.

Arsenal’s sub-par defensive performances continues

He believed that he would be a free agent this summer, and would as a result, be free to return to his native France, where he possibly has offers from the likes of Lyon, Bordeaux and Rennes.

His actions have enraged those at Arsenal, and as a result, the Gunners decided to release a rather stern statement on their official website.

“Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour,” the statement said.

“We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions. We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time.”

With no prior knowledge about any of this, the club remain firm that it is too late for Koscielny to have second thoughts about his stay at Arsenal, and it is likely that this incident would strip of him his captaincy, should he remain at the North Londoners next season.