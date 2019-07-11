Valencia flop Abdennour leaves for Kayserispor

Valencia have cut their losses with Aymen Abdennour, allowing the defender to leave for Kayserispor on a free.

Tunisia international Aymen Abdennour has terminated his contract at Valencia and signed for Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The centre-back made 35 appearances across two underwhelming LaLiga campaigns with Los Che after arriving from Monaco as Nicolas Otamendi’s intended replacement in 2015, costing the club a reported €25million.

He was shipped out to Marseille in 2017 but finished a difficult two-season loan spell as part of the Ligue 1 club’s reserves side, which competes in the fourth tier of French football.

Valencia confirmed the defender’s contract was rescinded to facilitate the move to Turkey.