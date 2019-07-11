Barcelona sign England youngster Barry from West Brom

After starring for West Brom and England at youth level, Louie Barry has joined Barcelona on a three-year contract.

Barcelona have fended off reported interest from other European heavyweights to sign England youth international Louie Barry.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain were rumoured to be eyeing the West Brom forward, along with several Premier League clubs.

But it is Barca who have secured the 16-year-old, who will now be part of the Juvenil A side having signed a three-year contract.

Barry has spent 10 years at West Brom, and made his debut for the Championship club’s Under-23 team last season.

Louie Barry se incorpora al Barça. 🇬🇧 El delantero inglés, de 16 años, llega procedente del West Bromwich Albion y jugará en el Juvenil A. https://t.co/CEqlwceyQT Welcome to Barça Louie!#FCBMasia #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/cF0He0ar6n — FC Barcelona – Masia (@FCBmasia) July 11, 2019

Formerly a Republic of Ireland youth international, Barry switched allegiance to England in 2019, making his debut against Brazil in February, going on to score seven goals in nine appearances.