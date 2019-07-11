Reports: Barcelona agree to pay €120m release clause for World Cup winner

Barcelona have reportedly agreed to pay the massive €120m release clause for bringing in one of the most prolific strikers in La Liga recently.

That happens to be none other than Antoine Griezmann whose move from Atletico Madrid is in its final stretch, reports from Sport suggest.

El Chiringuito have confirmed the same, and say that the buyout clause will be paid off soon so that Griezmann can be cleared to become a Barcelona player ahead of the new season in La Liga.

🔴¡NO SE HABLA DE OTRA COSA! El Barça, a punto de pagar la cláusula de GRIEZMANN. La última hora, en #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/95zAgefMoJ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 11, 2019

The Griezmann saga has been going on for a while now, and despite heavy interest from Barca last year as well, the Frenchman had decided to stay put at Atletico.

However, he clearly seems unimpressed by the club’s ambitions and ability to win major trophies under the management of Diego Simeone, and has made it evidently clear that he wishes to find a new club.

Griezmann was one of the main players for France at the FIFA World Cup in Russia last year, and looks well on his way to being essential for Barcelona next season.