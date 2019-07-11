Reports: Matthijs de Ligt to join new club in 48 hours

Matthijs de Ligt has been the subject of much transfer gossip over the past few weeks and months, and it appears his destination has finally been decided.

It had been reported that the Dutchman had chosen to join Juventus after having a conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and the Netherlands.

His decision may have been made a while back, but Juventus have been trying their best to work out a deal with Ajax about the monetary requirements to make the move stick, and appear to have broken through.

Marca are reporting that talks have been positive, and Juventus could present de Ligt as a Juve player in as little as 48 hours, which would be a huge move for him personally, as well as for new manager Maurizio Sarri.

The report suggests that the deal could be worth 75 million euros, which is what Barcelona were set to offer Ajax for the services of the talented defender.

Alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gianluigi Buffon and others, Matthijs de Ligt can perhaps add the UEFA Champions League (UCL) to his trophy collection after missing out on it with Ajax last season, falling to Spurs in the semi final.