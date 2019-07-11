Reports: Manchester United ready to offer £72m for Jose Mourinho transfer target

Manchester United might be referring to some recent history, as they plan a huge bid for one of Jose Mourinho’s transfer targets from last season.

Mourinho was very keen on signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester United are willing to spend up to £72m to sign him this summer.

The Lazio man signed a new deal with the club last year, but reportedly wants to leave, especially since a big club like United could be calling.

However, the report also goes on to suggest that he will not force a move, in case his employers do not think the money is enough to let him leave the club.

It is no secret that former United boss Jose Mourinho was interested in signing the midfielder, considering the fact that he personally scouted him during a match between Serbia and Montenegro back in October 2018.

With the future of Paul Pogba still dicey, it is clear that Man United want back up in their midfield region, and have also been linked with Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff to fill the role.

However, only two signings have been completed thus far by the Red Devils, with Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka the latest to join the squad.