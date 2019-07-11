Transfer News |

Reports: Serie A giants offer paltry £9 million up front for Manchester United star attacker

Word around the rumour mill is that Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to sign Manchester United’s star attacker Romelu Lukaku, but only if the Premier League giants agree on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to make him a permanent signing after that time period.

According to Kaveh Solhekol a reporter for Sky Sports, Inter Milan are ready to offer £63million to Manchester United for Lukaku, but the Nerazzurri wants the payment period to be stretched across a time-period of two years. According to the reporter, Inter will initially pay United a sum of £9million this summer, before finishing off the rest of the payment during the next season.

Overall, Inter are set to pay the Red Devils in three instalments – £9million at first, followed by £27million during the season and another £27million at the end of next season. Check out Solhekol’s tweet right here:

Meanwhile, another reporter David Amoyal reports that that the deal is actually a “sale in disguise” as there is a forced-option to buy the player before the end of the next season. That, in turn, allows the Serie A giants to distribute the deal over multiple fiscal years, probably in an attempt to balance the club’s  Financial Fair Play (FFP) books. Check out his reply tweet below:

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has apparently made it clear that he may consider offloading the 26-year-old Belgian this summer, after he failed to impress in the last season. Manchester United finished sixth in the 2018-19 Premier League and also lost out on Champions League qualification for the upcoming season.

