Reports: Serie A giants offer paltry £9 million up front for Manchester United star attacker

Word around the rumour mill is that Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to sign Manchester United’s star attacker Romelu Lukaku, but only if the Premier League giants agree on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to make him a permanent signing after that time period.

According to Kaveh Solhekol a reporter for Sky Sports, Inter Milan are ready to offer £63million to Manchester United for Lukaku, but the Nerazzurri wants the payment period to be stretched across a time-period of two years. According to the reporter, Inter will initially pay United a sum of £9million this summer, before finishing off the rest of the payment during the next season.

Overall, Inter are set to pay the Red Devils in three instalments – £9million at first, followed by £27million during the season and another £27million at the end of next season. Check out Solhekol’s tweet right here:

Sky Italy reporting Inter Milan to offer £63m to Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku. But it’s 2-year loan with obligation to buy. Instalments of £9m + £27m + £27m. Can’t see how it makes sense for United to wave goodbye to world-class striker for initial payment of only £9m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, another reporter David Amoyal reports that that the deal is actually a “sale in disguise” as there is a forced-option to buy the player before the end of the next season. That, in turn, allows the Serie A giants to distribute the deal over multiple fiscal years, probably in an attempt to balance the club’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) books. Check out his reply tweet below:

It’s a sale in disguise since there’s a forced option to buy which allows Inter to put the deal on multiple fiscal years. Unless Man United needs the money right away there’s really no big difference from a straight sale — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has apparently made it clear that he may consider offloading the 26-year-old Belgian this summer, after he failed to impress in the last season. Manchester United finished sixth in the 2018-19 Premier League and also lost out on Champions League qualification for the upcoming season.