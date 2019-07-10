Solskjaer optimistic De Gea won’t run contract down

David de Gea has just one year left on his Manchester United contract, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees no reason to panic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains optimistic David de Gea will sign an extension at Manchester United rather than run down his contract.

The Spain international joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and, after a shaky start, has developed into arguably the best goalkeeper in the world.

Since the start of the 2013-14 season, De Gea has been the undisputed first choice at Old Trafford, putting in some remarkable performances.

A return to Spain has regularly been mooted, with Real Madrid long-time admirers having previously attempted to sign him, and his future remains uncertain.

De Gea’s contract expires in 2020 and prolonged negotiations have failed to yield an agreement, posing the risk United could lose one of their most valuable assets for free, but Solskjaer is not resigned to losing the 28-year-old.

“I’m positive, of course, with David. I’ve said many times how lucky I am and happy we are to have him in goal,” Solskjaer told reporters in Perth ahead of Saturday’s friendly with Perth Glory.

“David has had a close-season where he has been negotiating and we hope we can get it sorted. I am positive. We hope he stays here for many years.”

Following a disappointing 2018-19 campaign that saw United finish sixth in the Premier League, Solskjaer and the club’s hierarchy have been tasked with making considerable changes to the squad.

Although only Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have arrived, Solskjaer is confident more will follow, but stressed they will not be making rash decisions.

“Doing business in the football market is not a quick fix overnight,” Solskjaer added.

“We have players I trust and who I know are going to be successful at this club and we’ve signed two, Dan and Aaron, with speed, hunger and quality, to be part of that.

“We know last year was disappointing and what we have to aim for this year. We’ve got to close the gap.

“We ended up sixth in a very competitive league and that’s what Manchester United is all about – bouncing back after a season.

“When the league starts I’m sure we’ll have a good team, a Manchester United team that is going to challenge.

“We’re still in the market looking to do some business, but we’re patient, we’re Manchester United, we don’t have to sell and don’t have to overpay.

“You have to have the right players at the right price and if you look at the squad we’ve got now, there are so many good players, and the ones working here want to improve.”