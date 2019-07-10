Zinedine Zidane’s son leaves Real Madrid; joins second division Spanish club

Zinedine Zidane’s son, Luca Zidane, has officially left Real Madrid to join second division side Racing Santander on loan, the club confirms.

Real Madrid put out an official statement that Luca Zidane, the son of first team head coach Zinedine Zidane, has left the club to join second division club Real Racing Club Santander on loan for the 2019/20 season.

His loan will expire on 30 June 2020.

Luca, 21, is a goalkeeper and for a while it was rumoured that Zinedine Zidane may want to keep him around as an understudy to Keylor Navas in the event Thibaut Courtois leaves.

However talk of the Belgian shotstopper leaving Real Madrid has dissipated and Luca has been sent out on loan. The 21-year-old played a large portion of the 2018/19 season for Castilla, though he did have the occasional call up to the senior squad.

He made a total of 31 appearances, with 2 of them coming in La Liga for the senior team.

Real Madrid have enjoyed an eventful summer of transfer dealings so far with the likes of Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard all joining the club.

Names such as James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos and Lucas Vazquez are linked with exits.