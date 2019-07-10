Maradona’s son issues stern warning to Real Madrid star to not take his father’s number 10 jersey at Napoli

Diego Maradona Junior the son of the Argentine legend Diego Maradona, has revealed that he is delighted at the prospect of James Rodriguez leaving Real Madrid to join Napoli, while at the same time warning him not to take up the No.10 shirt which was once worn by his father when he used to play for the Italians.

“I always comment telling [James] to go to Napoli on his photos,” Maradona Jr. was quoted as saying by Marca. “I put pressure on him and recently he liked one of my comments.”

He further added: “It’s a dream that James is coming to Napoli. A footballer of this quality, with his left foot, can make the team better. The city will welcome him with open arms and I’m sure that he’ll be able to perform at his best.”

Maradona’s son also revealed that talks related to Rodriguez are going on between Real Madrid and the Serie A giants, with the latter wanting to purchase the player on a loan deal at first, before thinking about a permanent move.

“From what I know, everything is very advanced. All that’s left to sort out is the formula of the operation. Everything else is done,” he said.

Diego Maradona who is regarded as one of the biggest legends of world football, spent several years at Napoli during the 1980s and 1990s and by the time he left the club, he was given the status of club legend as well. Napoli also decided to retire the No.10 jersey worn by him during his time at the club.

And now, Maradona’s son has warned Rodriguez against using the same number at Napoli.

“Don’t touch the No.10 [shirt]. It’s a private property of the family,” Maradona Jr said. “It’s my father’s.”

“There were rumours that they’d give it to [Gonzalo] Higuain when he arrived, then to [Lorenzo] Insigne, but it has to be like in the NBA. If you retire a shirt number, you can’t use it again,” he concluded.

Quotes by Marca.