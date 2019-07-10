Reports: Manchester United ‘given permission’ to conduct talks with £18 million rated former Juventus midfielder

Premier League giants Manchester United have apparently been “given permission” to conduct transfer talks with Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, who is interested in a move away from his current club this summer.

It is The Times that reports that Lemina, who is a former Juventus player, is the subject of transfer interest for both Manchester United and Arsenal, with their respective managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery keen on improving their squads in a bid to challenge hard for the Premier League title – especially after both teams lost out on Champions League qualification for the next season thanks to finishing below the top-four in the league in 2018-19.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Lemina had a chat with Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl, telling him that he is interested in a future away from the club.

“I still have another three years of contract [at Southampton]. But it is true that I do not rule out the possibility of seeing something else. The last four months have not been easy for me, with my injury. The coach put his team together. I want to start afresh. So why not leave?” the 25-year-old was quoted as saying, by the Mirror.

“We have very good discussions with the club. We are in agreement. If I don’t feel good in this project, I can leave,” he had said. “They are giving me the opportunity to be able to go elsewhere.”

Manchester United, who are currently facing the threat of a likely transfer move for their star midfielder Paul Pogba, have already started targetting other midfielders to try and refill the void that could be created by Pogba’s departure. According to the report in The Times, Lemina is their latest transfer target intended at replacing the midfielder.