Reports: Manchester United face hammer blow as Barcelona show interest in star defender

Various sources suggest that La Liga giants Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United star Victor Lindelof this summer. The news has handed a major blow for the Red Devils as it leaves the defender’s future at Old Trafford in doubt.

According to the Telegraph, it is Lindelof’s agent Hasan Cetinkaya who suggests that the Swedish centre-back could be open to a move thanks to Barcelona’s keenness on him.

“Lindelof is in the orbit of a great European club but leaving United depends on the English club,” Cetinkaya was quoted as saying by Telegraph, in a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo.

The 24-year-old who joined Manchester United at the beginning of the 2017-18 season, has already established himself as Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice centre-back after a fairly good 2018-19 campaign.

He made 40 appearances for the Red Devils last season, 30 of which came in the Premier League and seven in the UEFA Champions League. He also recorded his first-ever goal and assist for Manchester United, during the course of his 2018-19 campaign.

Overall, Lindelof has played 69 matches for United so far, since making his club debut in the 2017-18 season.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are keen to make a defensive signing this summer, as they have plans to replace Samuel Umtiti with someone else. They had been in the run to sign AFC Ajax superstar Matthijs de Ligt, but the latest reports suggest that de Ligt is more likely to join Paris Saint Germain (PSG) or Juventus.

It is hence understood that the Catalans have shifted their attention to United’s Lindelof, as reported by the English news agency.