Real Madrid loan Luca Zidane to Racing Santander

After making one senior appearance for Real Madrid last season, Luca Zidane has been sent on loan to Segunda Division side Racing Santander.

Luca Zidane has completed a loan switch from Real Madrid to Racing Santander for the duration of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 21-year-old featured once for Madrid at first-team level last season after being handed a surprise start by his father Zinedine Zidane for the 3-2 win over Huesca in March.

He is far down the goalkeeping pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas and Andriy Lunin – back from his loan spell with Leganes – all in front of him.

Following Zidane’s loan exit to Segunda Division side Racing, it has been reported Navas could follow him out the door in a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.

That would leave highly-rated Ukrainian keeper Lunin to provide back-up for Courtois, who joined from Chelsea last August.

As well as featuring once for the first team, Zidane appeared 30 times for Castilla in 2018-19.

