Reports: Serie A star decides to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Juventus might have another striker in their midst, as Tuttosport are among the sources reporting that Mauro Icardi has decided to join the Bianconeri.

Sempre Inter are reporting that Juventus want to pay a fee of around €50 million to get Icardi in the summer, and have even asked the striker to remain patient in the meantime.

Icardi has been facing all sorts of problems following a tumultuous last season with Inter Milan, and clubs have all been vying for his signature.

The report says that Icardi will be offered €10 million in wages per season, which will make him among the highest paid players at the club after Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Kicked out by Inter, Juve would offer him the financial and sporting step up he has been waiting for in the last six years,” the Tuttosport newspaper wrote.

Juventus will be a formidable unit with Icardi joining the team, considering the fact that they already have Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in their forward line among other talented players.

Maurizio Sarri has been appointed the new Juventus boss and is clearly trying his best to ensure he gets the best players in to help take the Old Lady forward next season.