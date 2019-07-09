Reports: Club willing to double Gareth Bale’s salary but Real Madrid unwilling to let him leave

It has been reported that a Chinese club is willing to double Gareth Bale’s considerable salary but that Real Madrid will not let him leave.

El Chiringuito reports that a Chinese club is willing to double the Welshman’s salary but that they aren’t offering anything by way of transfer fees to Real Madrid, prompting the Spanish club to turn down the offer.

Bale currently makes €15 million at the club which means the offer was in and around the €30 million ball park, which almost brings him on par with Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary package at Juventus.

🚨¡EXCLUSIVA @elchiringuitotv! 🚨 ➡️BALE tiene una OFERTA MAREANTE del fútbol CHINO. ➡️Le DOBLAN el SALARIO pero le quieren a COSTE CERO y el REAL MADRID NO está dispuesto. Información de @Borjamazarro8. pic.twitter.com/rxl0V2e37H — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 8, 2019

However, despite Real Madrid’s desperate attempts to offload the player, they are said to have rejected the offer from the Chinese club as they wouldn’t be receiving any transfer fee from it – something Florentino Perez is keen to raise having already spend over €250 million on the purchases of Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard.

It is also unclear if Gareth Bale himself is interested in the offer after the word from his camp has been, repeatedly, that he would want to see out his contract at Madrid even if it means falls woefully out of favour with coach Zinedine Zidane.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating:3/5; Very likely a Chinese club has made a big money offer to Gareth Bale – he would be just the type of big profile player to bring attention and eyeballs to the Chinese Super League.

