Reports: Manchester United to battle Arsenal, PSG for Chelsea midfielder as Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United will stand in PSG’s way in pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko after he returned to Stamford Bridge following his arimonious AC Milan loan.

Bakayoko’s loan spell at AC Milan may have ended in acrimony with former coach Gennaro Gattuso but his performances for the Serie A club did not go unnoticed.

PSG, which is the club he is said to have supported as a kid, is interested in purchasing the holding midfielder but will have to contend with the interests of Manchester United and Arsenal, who are shopping around for midfield reinforcements as well.

A report from RMC Sport claims that the Manchester club is resigned to losing both Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic and on the lookout for midfielders to fill the void. United are also linked with Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff and Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes as midfield options apart from Bakayoko.

WATCH: Paul Pogba in altercation with Manchester United teammate on first day of pre-season tour

Unai Emery is also claimed to be a fan of the player as Arsenal seek to add quality and depth to their midfield. It is expected that a call on his future will be taken after Chelsea’s training camp in Ireland gets over next week.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Should Bakayoko impress Frank Lampard, it is quite likely he would stay on in Chelsea especially considering their transfer embargo.