AC Milan sign Krunic from Empoli

After Theo Hernandez joined from Real Madrid, AC Milan have now added Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic to their squad.

Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic has joined AC Milan, the Rossoneri have confirmed.

Milan announced on Monday that Krunic has signed a five-year contract with the club.

Krunic made 33 Serie A appearances last term, scoring five goals, to earn his move.

Milan are reported to have paid €8million for the 25-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international, with the deal including further clauses.

Krunic becomes Milan’s second major signing of the transfer window ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The Rossoneri snapped up full-back Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid for a reported €20million.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, however, continues to be linked with a move away from San Siro.

The Italy international, 20, is reportedly a target for Paris Saint-Germain after Gianluigi Buffon’s departure.

But technical director Paolo Maldini dismissed suggestions Milan are considering selling Donnarumma.

“The idea we have right now is to keep Donnarumma for a very long time,” he told reporters. “At this moment, that is our position.”