Leicester City sign Tielemans on permanent deal from Monaco

Leicester City have signed Belgium international Youri Tielemans from Monaco on a permanent basis following his impressive spell on loan last season.

Tielemans has put pen to paper on a four-year contract for what is reported to be a club-record deal worth in the region of £40million.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season at the King Power Stadium, playing a direct part in seven goals in 13 Premier League appearances, scoring three times along with four assists.

Brendan Rodgers declared Leicester would do “everything possible” to land the midfielder, who also attracted rumoured interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

But despite facing competition for his signature, the 2015-16 English champions have made Tielemans their second marquee buy of the close season following the £30m arrival of Ayoze Perez from Newcastle United.

“I believe that we have the talent in our squad to achieve something special and for any player, that’s an exciting thing to be a part of,” he told Leicester’s website.

“I really can’t wait to get started again with this club and do everything I can to help my team-mates.”

Manager Brendan Rodgers added: “I’m delighted that Youri has chosen to be part of Leicester City’s journey. It’s an incredibly exciting time for this football club and to be able to bring players of Youri’s quality here is an indication of the hunger for success we have here.”

Leicester finished ninth in the Premier League last season, five points adrift of Wolves in the final Europa League qualifying spot.