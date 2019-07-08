De Ligt trains with Ajax despite Juventus agreement

The defender’s agent, Mino Raiola, says he has agreed a move to Juventus but Matthijs de Ligt trained with Ajax team-mates on Monday.

Matthijs de Ligt trained with Ajax on Monday despite his agent revealing the defender has come to an agreement with Juventus.

The Serie A champions are frontrunners to sign Ajax captain De Ligt, who has been linked with clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola confirmed on Sunday the Netherlands international has agreed personal terms with Juve.

But he was present for the start of pre-season training, with Ajax and Juve still negotiating over the transfer fee.

De Ligt is one of the world’s most in-demand players having thrived in Ajax’s run to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

His club and country team-mate Frenkie de Jong has joined Barcelona and they were also linked with signing De Ligt.