Reports: Manchester United agree to negotiate with Real Madrid for €150m-rated superstar

Manchester United are finding it increasingly difficult to keep hold of their top players, despite an air of optimism around the club after the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent boss.

The biggest name in the United squad that looks set for a change of scenery, is Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been flirting with European heavyweights throughout this transfer window, and Real Madrid looks like the most likely destination for him.

The possibility of a move was confirmed by his agent Mino Raiola, but the Red Devils have looked hell-bent on wanting to keep their talisman for at least another year.

However, reports from Liberta Digital suggest that the English giants might be willing to negotiate with Los Blancos over a possible transfer of their midfielder.

They say that United have agreed to talk, but the semantics of the move need to be discussed. The €150million demanded by the Premier League heavyweights has been met with resistance, but perhaps Madrid could lure Pogba with an exchange offer involving the likes of Dani Ceballos, James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale.

With Pogba currently in Australia with United for the pre-season tour, the deal could possibly be worked out once he is back in the UK.