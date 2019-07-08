El Shaarawy’s €16m Roma departure finalised

After agreeing a deal with Shanghai Shenhua, Roma confirmed on Monday that Stephan El Shaarawy has left the club.

Roma have confirmed the departure of forward Stephan El Shaarawy to Shanghai Shenhua in a €16million deal.

Shenhua had announced earlier on Monday that an agreement was in place for El Shaarawy to make the move to the Chinese Super League club.

Roma added in a statement: “The club would like to thank Stephan for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

The Italy international scored 40 goals in 139 matches in all competitions for the Giallorossi, having joined from AC Milan in 2016.