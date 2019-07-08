Reports: Premier League golden boot winner interested in linking up with Lionel Messi at Barcelona as Neymar alternative

According to reports, La Liga champions Barcelona may be targeting Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah as a strike partner to Lionel Messi, as their interest over Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar Jr. has started to wane over the past few days.

It is Diario Gol that reports that the Catalans no longer wants to pursue the case of Neymar, after a series of uncertainties in the whole transfer saga surrounding him. Initially, it was claimed that the Brazilian who is keen on a La Liga return would move to Real Madrid this summer, after which the player himself said that he will remain at PSG and not move anywhere else.

Less than a month later, reports spoke of his unsettled state at the Paris-based-club and he apparently even met with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss a transfer to Barcelona, claiming he “should never have left home” – alluding to his former club. But then, Neymar’s father himself spoke to journalists in Brazil and said that his son will remain with PSG in the upcoming season as well.

And now, sometime during last week, PSG reportedly offered Neymar to Real Madrid but Los Blancos expressed a lack of interest over the player. As a result of all these incidents, Barcelona are no longer chasing the 27-year-old and are targeting Salah instead, according to Spanish news agency Diario Gol.

Mohamed Salah had a fantastic 2018-19 season with his current club Liverpool. The Reds finished second in the Premier League – just one point behind champions Manchester City – and the Egyptian himself emerged the top-scorer in the league alongside Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22 goals each).

He also played a crucial role in the Champions League as Liverpool lifted their sixth European trophy in history, defeating Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the finals. The Egyptian was one of the goalscorers in the all-important clash.

It is understood that Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp is not interested in parting ways with his talisman, but both Liverpool and Barcelona are yet to arrive at a formal decision regarding Salah as of right now, according to reports.