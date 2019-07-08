Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo backing Juventus decision to sign Manchester United attacker

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly given his blessings for Juventus to try and sign Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

It promises to be an eventful summer for Romelu Lukaku as the Belgian seeks to engineer a move away from Manchester United having fallen behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order.

The Sun reports that Juventus is the latest club to be interested in the striker after Inter Milan and Napoli and that star man Cristiano Ronaldo has already signalled his backing for the signing.

Manchester United are holding out for £75 million transfer fee to recoup what they paid Everton for the frontman and have rejected two bids from Inter Milan so far.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte is reportedly a fan of the Belgian target man and wants to see him make the swap to the Serie A side following Mauro Icardi’s impending deprture.

United, however, have turned down swap offers from Inter Milan involving Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi and also shot down a two-year loan offer with an obligatory purchase clause after that.

For his part, Lukaku has outlined his ‘dream’ of playing in Serie A and also hailed Conte as the best coach in the world.