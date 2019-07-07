Reports: Paris Saint-Germain target Real Madrid star as replacement for World Cup-winning legend

Keylor Navas has spent five seasons at Real Madrid but he hasn’t received the respect he deserved from Los Blancos faithful. And finally, it seems that he might be on his way out in the ongoing summer transfer window.

With Thibaut Courtois the new number one at the club, Navas is available for clubs around Europe and reportedly, a move might be on the cards. Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by Don Balon, are interested in signing the Costa Rica shot-stopper.

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon returned to Turin after a one-year spell with the Paris-based club. The French champions, thus, are targetting Navas as a replacement for the World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

The fees for Navas’s transfer is expected to be around €20 million, which is double the price of what Madrid paid for him back in 2014. The report adds that the goalkeeper has reportedly told former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez about a possible move to Paris.