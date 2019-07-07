Reports: Barcelona to target Cristiano Ronaldo teammate after improvement in relationship with Lionel Messi

Antoine Griezmann’s move to Barcelona seemed to have stalled after reports that he would join the La Liga champions on 1st July. The club have even started looking at alternatives for the Atletico Madrid talisman.

One name which has come up is Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate at Juventus, Paulo Dybala. The Argentine forward has had issues playing with Messi in the past as both of them play in similar areas on the pitch.

“I spoke to Paulo about [those comments], what he said is the truth,” Messi had told Fox Sports last year.

“At Juventus, he plays just like me, we look for the same spaces. Alongside me, in the national team he had to play more on the left, maybe he’s not so used to that. It is harder for us to play there, I rarely venture down the left-hand side.

“On the right, we can cut inside and we have the whole pitch in front of us. The truth is that I understood exactly what he meant, there was nothing that needed clarifying.”

However, their performances together on the pitch during the Copa America suggest that the relationship between the duo has improved and as reported by Don Balon, Barcelona are ready to go after him as an alternative for Griezmann.