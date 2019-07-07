Top Barcelona target ready to pay his own release clause to leave parent club

According to reports, Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann will leave the club and join La Liga rivals Barcelona in less than a week. It is also being suggested that the star himself will pay his own release clause to facilitate the move at the earliest.

It was only last week that Atletico Madrid slammed Barcelona for not “dishonest dealing” in Griezmann’s transfer situation, while also revealing that the Blaugrana representatives had apparently met with the player during the season, right before had some high-profile matches coming up.

Atletico Madrid accused Barcelona of upsetting the player’s rhythm, causing him to underperform in their important Champions League clash against Juventus. Los Rojiblancos notably lost the tie and also got eliminated out of the competition.

They further announced that Griezmann was no longer for sale and even ordered him to show up for the team’s earliest pre-season training sessions scheduled for July.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo reports that Griezmann would have none of this and that he has announced the club of his decision to pay up his own release clause in the upcoming week, so that he can later decide where he wants to join next season. The Spanish news agency further reports that the 2018 FIFA World Cup is close to joining Barcelona, after it got revealed that the Catalans had reached an agreement with the player over a summer move.