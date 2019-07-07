Reports: Manchester United target two superstars to sign if Paul Pogba leaves

Manchester United may be forced to bid farewell to Paul Pogba this summer. The one-time world-record signing is said to be on his way out, with both Real Madrid and Juventus looming. Nevertheless, the Red Devils have identified two big players to fill in his void.

According to the Daily Mail, via the Express, Manchester United will make a move for either Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen or Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho if Paul Pogba ends up leaving this summer.

Christian Eriksen will prove to be an almost like-for-like replacement for Pogba. The Dane may not have the defensive output of the Frenchman but is much better attack-wise. He has been touted to move away from London this summer and join a bigger club. Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, won’t be a direct replacement for the FIFA World Cup winner. He will instead be a signing of a similar calibre, who could become the face of the club over the next few years.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus. Whether the Frenchman does sign for either club this summer still remains to be seen.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Manchester United will only move for the two players if Paul Pogba leaves. That, in itself, is a big question at the moment.

Various reports have claimed that Pogba will depart United this summer, which some even claiming that he has refused to show up for pre-season. Moreover, the Frenchman’s agent Mino Raiola publicly stated his client’s desire to leave the club. However, he still remains a Red Devil at the moment.