Wayne Rooney tells England star to stay at current club amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United have certainly been active in the 2019 summer transfer window, having already signed two players. Meanwhile, they continue to be linked with several others as the rebuilding process under Ole Gunnar Solskjae continues. Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney has asked one key target to reject any potential move to England.

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has asked Jadon Sancho to reject a move to England this summer. The 19-year-old has been linked with the Red Devils but Rooney believes he will be better off playing for Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to Bild, Rooney called on Sancho to reject his moving to England, stating that he would get less game time in England.

“Dortmund is a great club with great fans, they trust their young players and you can see that in Sancho and the progress he has made in the last 12 months.

“Now Jadon has to ask himself whether he would get the playing time he gets in Dortmund when he moves to England, or would he just sit on the bench? Playing time is so important for a young player like Jadon, so if he gets the most playing time in Dortmund, he should stay there.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United have already completed two new signings in this summer transfer window. The Red Devils have signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka until now and are linked with moves for Sean Longstaff, Wissam Ben Yedder, Bruno Fernandes, and Harry Maguire.