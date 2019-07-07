Reports: Manchester United star set to disobey club and snub pre-season trip to Australia

Manchester United have started the process of rebuilding under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after yet another disappointing season. The club has signed two new players and have begun their pre-season preparations. However, as per reports, they are about to be handed a major blow with one star refusing to join the camp in order to force a move.

According to a report by Metro, Paul Pogba and his entourage are seriously considering snubbing Manchester United’s pre-season trip to Australia in order to force a move. The Frenchman has been continuously linked with a move away from Old Trafford and was said to be in the process of leaving the club.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had reportedly already given Pogba an extra week off after the midfielder appeared for France in friendly matches. Nevertheless, he is now looking to snub pre-season in order to force the club to sell him. Furthermore, the club is said to have no clue about Pogba’s whereabouts and haven’t contacted him since the end of last season.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, had recently addressed the player’s desire to leave Manchester United.

“Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul’s wishes,” Raiola had said in an interview with The Times.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Juventus have been linked with a move for the France international midfielder, with both willing to offer players in exchange for his services.