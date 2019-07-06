Real Madrid have already recouped Eden Hazard fee by selling three players

Real Madrid spent big earlier this summer to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea. The Belgian joined Los Blancos after weeks of speculation, in a move said to cost around €100 Million, with the fee expected to rise after bonuses. Nevertheless, they have already recouped what they spent on the forward!

Earlier this summer, Real Madrid completed the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, thereby putting a rest to one of the longest transfer sagas of all time. Los Blancos broke the bank for the Belgian star, paying €100 Million plus bonuses for his services.

While money is not an issue for the Madrid side, they still need to keep themselves in check due to the Financial Fair Play rules. As such, they have completely covered the cost of the Hazard transfer by selling some unwanted stars (via Calciomercato).

First out of the door was Marcos Llorente, who joined city rivals Atletico in a deal worth €40 Million. The midfielder was brought in to replace Rodri, who recently completed a move to Manchester City.

Following Llorente out of Santiago Bernabeu was Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The FIFA World Cup runner-up had spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Chelsea, who decided to buy him outright following the end of his temporary spell. He joined the Blues in a move worth €45 Million.

Centre forward Raul de Tomas also left the club this past week, joining SL Benfica in a deal worth €20 Million. De Tomas also had spent the last season on loan at Rayo Vallecano and decided to move after Los Blancos brought in some big-money reinforcements.

These three outgoing transfers were enough for Real Madrid to recoup, and even exceed, what they paid for Eden Hazard. Meanwhile, they are set to receive even more compensation, with Theo Hernandez on the verge of completing his move to AC Milan.

Despite that, the thirteen-time Champions League winners are expected to be in the red when it comes to transfer incomings and outgoings this year. Up until now, they have spent a whopping €300 Million on five players and are expected to spend even more!