BREAKING: Chelsea confirm departure of Spanish international

Chelsea Football Club will begin their 2019/20 campaign with no new players. The club was put under a transfer ban for breaching FIFA rules. However, that hasn’t stopped stars from exiting the club, with one more moving away on a permanent deal.

Chelsea FC have confirmed the permanent departure of Spanish international Alvaro Morata. The forward signed on loan for Atletico Madrid in January 2019 and has now made his switch permanent for a reported €50 Million.

Morata leaves Stamford Bridge two years after signing from Real Madrid for a then club record fee. He scored twenty-four goals in seventy-two appearances for the Blues.

Thank you and good luck, @AlvaroMorata. 👊 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 6, 2019

Atletico Madrid have finalized the capture of Morata after reportedly being threatened by Chelsea to recall him from his loan. The Madrid side has announced that the Spaniard will continue his loan at the Wanda Metropolitano until July 1, 2020, after which the club will sign him permanently. As such, Morata’s permanent contract at Atletico Madrid will begin from the 2020/21 football season.

During his temporary stay in Madrid for the latter half of the 2018/19 season, the Spaniard ended up making seventeen appearances for the Rojiblancos. He scored six times in the same period.

Morata becomes Atletico Madrid’s seventh summer signing, following Felipe, Joao Felix, Hector Herrera, Marcos Llorente, Nicolas Ibanez, and Renen Lodi.