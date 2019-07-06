Reports: Manchester United send scouts to watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s teammate in the MLS

Various sources suggest that Premier League giants Manchester United are keenly interested in 17-year-old Julian Araujo, who currently plays alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Los Angeles Galaxy (LA Galaxy).

It is Twitter user “Scouts in attendance” (@scoutsattending) who reports that the Red Devils have been paying attention to the development of the right-back star who graduated from the LA Galaxy academy in March 2019, to join the senior team in the same month.

#mufc are watching 17yo #LAGalaxy RB Julian Araujo (was at U20 World Cup with US but didn't play…had trial at Barca's La Masia in March 2018 Some background on his path to Galaxy first team herehttps://t.co/sdyGUnfmqS — Scouts in Attendance (@scoutsattending) July 5, 2019

So far, Araujo has made nine appearances for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side, who are currently placed second in the league table with 34 points from 18 matches.

It was only last week that Manchester United announced the signing of another right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, for £45million plus another £5million as add-ons. The former Crystal Palace player hence became the world’s most expensive full-back player as well.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on a squad overhaul this summer and has already targeted a few attackers and midfielders to replace some of the current players in the club.

Sevilla’s Wissam Ben Yedder is the Norwegian’s prime attacking target as a potential replacement to Romelu Lukaku, while talks have also been going on between the Red Devils and various other teams, for Solskjaer to close in on a replacement to Paul Pogba who may join Real Madrid this summer.