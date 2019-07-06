Reports: PSG offer Neymar to Real Madrid amid looming Barcelona interest

According to reports, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are least interested in selling Neymar Jr. to Barcelona and as a result, they have even offered the unsettled star to Real Madrid, who in turn are apparently not as keen.

Earlier in March, it was reported that the 27-year-old will join Real Madrid and he even spoke of joining Los Blancos being a “dream” for him, in an interview with a Brazilian television. Later on, in June, various sources had said that Neymar will leave PSG and rejoin his former club Barcelona, who he called his “home” in another interview.

However, earlier last week, Neymar’s father dismissed all the transfer rumours related to his son and claimed that his son “will not leave PSG” in the summer.

And now, Marca reports that talks between Barcelona and PSG regarding the player have nearly reached an impasse, as a result of which the Parisians have now offered him to Real Madrid.

But according to the Spanish news agency, the management at Santiago Bernabeu are not keen to sign the attacker, given his recent disciplinary issues. In May, Neymar copped two three-match bans – one in the Ligue 1 and the other in the Champions League, for misbehaving with fans and match officials in two separate incidents.

Earlier, La Liga President Javier Tebas had also admitted that he was not glad at the prospect of Neymar returning to Spain.

“We always want to bring great players, but in the case of Neymar that behaviour is not good for the competition because, in the end, the news is if the player has done this or that. We have worked a lot in La Liga to maintain the values and we don’t want to change the image. Neymar can be a great player, but the behaviour is very important in the values we transmit in the competition. If the example he sets outside the field is not correct, I prefer that he doesn’t return to La Liga because he is not a good example,” he had said.