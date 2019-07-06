Reports: Arsenal interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo’s good friend who wants to leave Real Madrid

Word around the rumour mill is that Cristiano Ronaldo’s good friend and Real Madrid star Marcelo wants to leave the club, amid interest from Premier League club Arsenal.

Real Madrid recently signed Ferland Mendy from Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais and apparently, that has caused Marcelo to have doubts on his place in the club’s starting XI next season. It is AS that reports that Marcelo hence feels his time at Los Blancos should draw to a close now, as a result of which he has arrived at the decision of leaving the club this summer.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Arsenal are interested in signing the player ahead of the next season. The Gunners, however, face stiff competition from several other European clubs that have also expressed keenness in signing the left-back.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery also has plans to sign Kieran Tierney at left-back but they are yet to make a formal offer for the Celtic star.

Meanwhile, with a host of offers for him on the table, Marcelo is in talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to see if he can leave the club at the earliest, according to AS.

The 31-year-old Brazilian is one of the biggest names in La Liga history, having played for Los Blancos for a total of 13 seasons. He is only 14 matches away from clocking 500 appearances for the club and has scored 36 goals and made 90 assists till date.