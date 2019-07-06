Reports: Lionel Messi prevented Manchester United star from signing for Barcelona last season

Paul Pogba has been agitating to leave Manchester United in the summer with Real Madrid and Juventus among his prime destinations. However, he could have joined Barcelona a season prior had it not been for Lionel Messi.

Diario Gol reports that Paul Pogba had two opportunities to join Barcelona – once when Manchester United came calling 3 seasons ago and once at the beginning of the last season.

The first time around, the money and project on offer at Manchester United was too tempting for the French midfielder, with the club also offering Juventus €20 million more by way of transfer fees as compared to Barcelona.

However, last season, his move to the Catalan club was reportedly vetoed by none other than Lionel Messi,

The report claims that Messi did not want a player with the external baggage of Paul Pogba to join the club and put his foot down to prevent them signing him.

This did not go down well with the French footballer, who then made up his mind to join Real Madrid to spite the Argentinian wizard, especially after the return of Zinedine Zidane.

A summer move for Pogba still seems unlikely though, seeing as United are asking for a fee upwards of €180 million for the player. However, the player’s agent Mino Raiola publicly confirmed that he is actively seeking to leave the club in the summer.